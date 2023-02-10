Bill would replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day

Another attempt at replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day has been introduced in the Montana state house. Similar bills have failed to pass.

More than 15 states have holidays for Indigenous peoples, and several local governments, including Bozeman and Missoula, have already passed their own citywide versions of the holiday during the second weekend of October.

Democratic Sen. Shane Morigeau, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, is the bill’s sponsor and said it’s necessary to include the full breadth of history.

“To talk about the wrongs in our history, to write our next chapter together, to reject selective history and recognize the good, the bad and the ugly so we can learn and do better as a society,” he said.

Members of the Montana American Indian Caucus have carried similar versions of this bill in the last five legislative sessions, but they have never successfully made it through both houses.

There were no opponents of the bill in the hearing and over 30 people and organizations spoke in support. The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.