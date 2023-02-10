Bill would prevent disciplining students for misgendering their classmates

Teachers could no longer discipline students for misgendering their classmates under a policy now up for debate in the Montana House of Representatives.

The policy would change laws for public schools so that deadnaming — calling another student by the legal name they don’t use, or misgendering them — would no longer be considered unlawful discriminatory practices.

Kassia Finn moved across the state to enroll her children in a different school after her son was bullied for being transgender. She’s worried the policy could make the issue worse.

“Voting yes will be giving the green light to bullying beautiful, kind, happy and healthy trans, nonbinary and two spirit kids, and their families,” Finn said.

Republican Rep. Brandon Ler from Sidney says he brought the bill so that children like his won't be punished for calling students by their legal name or sex.

“How can we motivate students to learn and use what they've learned if they can get in trouble for using what they know,” Ler said.

The bill was amended to clarify that students cannot misgender other students to the point of bullying. Democrats say that while slip-ups in misgendering happen, it’s often bullying.

The bill passed out of committee with a party line vote and will next be heard on the house floor.