Influenza cases are decreasing, but officials say another wave is possible

The 340 current influenza cases in Montana are trending down, but are a far cry from mid-December when reported cases nearly reached the highest level in a decade. Health officials are cautioning Montanans to not let their guards down.

Montana health officials tell MTPR it is not uncommon to see respiratory viruses peak and then ebb soon afterwards. They say this does not eliminate the potential for a second crest of flu cases.

Flu season usually peaks in February and lasts through May, but can be unpredictable. Health officials say it’s not too late to get vaccinated against the flu. They call it the best way to protect yourself and those around you, especially those with underlying medical conditions.