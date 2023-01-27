Enrollment in marketplace health insurance plans is up since last year

Roughly 53,000 Montanans are enrolled in a marketplace health insurance plan, up slightly over last year’s figures.

President Joe Biden touted a 50% increase in the number of Americans that purchased health insurance on healthcare.gov since he took office two years ago. The increase is tied to subsidies passed by Congress during the pandemic and extended last year by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Montana’s enrollment figures weren’t quite as eye popping, with a 5% increase over last year. But the number of Montanans that have purchased insurance through the marketplace is up 22% since 2020, when more people were seeking care during the pandemic.