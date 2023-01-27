© 2023 MTPR
Enrollment in marketplace health insurance plans is up since last year

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST

Roughly 53,000 Montanans are enrolled in a marketplace health insurance plan, up slightly over last year’s figures.

President Joe Biden touted a 50% increase in the number of Americans that purchased health insurance on healthcare.gov since he took office two years ago. The increase is tied to subsidies passed by Congress during the pandemic and extended last year by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Montana’s enrollment figures weren’t quite as eye popping, with a 5% increase over last year. But the number of Montanans that have purchased insurance through the marketplace is up 22% since 2020, when more people were seeking care during the pandemic.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
