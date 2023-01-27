© 2023 MTPR
A bill to regulate sober living homes advances to the Senate

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published January 27, 2023 at 5:57 AM MST

Montana lawmakers advanced a bill seeking to regulate sober living homes this week. The residences brand themselves as a community for people to live free of substance use as they recover from addiction.

Senate Bill 94 would require sober living homes to register with the state, and would prohibit judges from referring people to facilities not approved by state-sanctioned accrediting organizations. The Montana Free Press reported that the state has no law on the books to license the residences, which aren’t required to have licensed addiction counselors or psychologists on staff.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 10-2 to pass the bill on to the full Senate.

Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.
