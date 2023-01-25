© 2023 MTPR
Listen live: Gov. Gianforte's State of the State Address

Published January 25, 2023 at 4:20 AM MST
Gov. Greg Gianforte delivers his State of the State address, January 28, 2021.
Gov. Greg Gianforte will deliver his State of the State Address Wednesday night starting at 7 p.m. You can watch it live here or listen on your radio or online.

