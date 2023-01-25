Montana politics, elections and legislative news
Listen live: Gov. Gianforte's State of the State Address
Gov. Greg Gianforte will deliver his State of the State Address Wednesday night starting at 7 p.m. You can watch it live here or listen on your radio or online.
Montana’s congressional delegation is starting to get a better idea of which committees they’ll serve on during the 118th Congress.
Yellowstone County commissioners have appointed Rep. Naarah Hastings to represent House District 50 in central Billings.
Republican lawmakers are continuing to question the constitutionality of the proposed maps for the state's political boundaries. They’ve advanced amendments that they want to see in the final drawing
The House Business and Labor Committee heard testimony on a bill Tuesday that would shorten the training required to serve alcohol to lessen the burden for trainers and trainees.
Montana Democrats are proposing an immediate infusion of $20 million into the state’s behavioral health system, saying it's on the brink of collapse.
Food pantry operators have long said it’s a challenge to keep shelves stocked with fresh, nutritious produce. Now, a proposal in the Montana Legislature seeks to make that easier.
Former Billings Rep. Mallerie Stromswold resigned two weeks into the 68th Montana Legislature citing logistical challenges and backlash from the Republican party when she voted apart from the majority. In a conversation with Montana Public Radio’s Shaylee Ragar, Stromswold recounts her experience in Montana’s statehouse, why she left and what she hopes for future lawmakers.
Republican Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, is the sponsor of House Bill 8, the bill that would authorize state loans for local projects and use the coal-severance tax, or taxes collected on coal mined in Montana, to back those loans.