As flu & COVID cases rise, health officials urge Montanans to get vaccinated

State health officials are asking Montanans to protect themselves from the flu and COVID-19 by getting up to date on their vaccines. The number of flu cases and hospitalizations is already approaching the typical average for an entire season.

State health officials warn that COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been on the rise, though this current wave is much smaller compared to the past two winters.

Officials are asking Montanans to make an appointment to receive both their flu shot and to make sure they’re up to date on the latest COVID vaccine, which protects against current strains of the virus.