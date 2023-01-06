© 2023 MTPR
As flu & COVID cases rise, health officials urge Montanans to get vaccinated

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM MST
A gloved hand swabs a person's arm, prepping it for a shot.
iStock
/
iStock

State health officials are asking Montanans to protect themselves from the flu and COVID-19 by getting up to date on their vaccines. The number of flu cases and hospitalizations is already approaching the typical average for an entire season.

State health officials warn that COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been on the rise, though this current wave is much smaller compared to the past two winters.

Officials are asking Montanans to make an appointment to receive both their flu shot and to make sure they’re up to date on the latest COVID vaccine, which protects against current strains of the virus.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
