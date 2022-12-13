Montana reps vote on party lines over same sex marriage protection

President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday, which received mixed support from Montana’s congressional delegation. The law codifies that same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized as legal unions.

Republican Sen. Steve Daines and Republican congressman Matt Rosendale voted against the act while Democratic Sen. Jon Tester cast a vote in favor.

Daines, who voiced disagreement with the landmark 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting same-sex marriage, called the bill a distraction in a July statement. Tester has said the bill will help protect Montanans’ individual freedoms.