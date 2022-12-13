© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana reps vote on party lines over same sex marriage protection

Montana Public Radio | By Kathleen Shannon
Published December 13, 2022 at 6:50 PM MST
President Joe Biden reacts with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., after he signs the Respect for Marriage Act, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. At left is Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and second from right is Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
/
AP
President Joe Biden reacts with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., after he signs the Respect for Marriage Act, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. At left is Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and second from right is Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday, which received mixed support from Montana’s congressional delegation. The law codifies that same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized as legal unions.

Republican Sen. Steve Daines and Republican congressman Matt Rosendale voted against the act while Democratic Sen. Jon Tester cast a vote in favor.

Daines, who voiced disagreement with the landmark 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting same-sex marriage, called the bill a distraction in a July statement. Tester has said the bill will help protect Montanans’ individual freedoms.

Tags
Montana News Joe BidenSteve DainesMatt RosendaleJon TesterRespect for Marriage Act
Kathleen Shannon
See stories by Kathleen Shannon