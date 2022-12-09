© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

A Montana district court seat has opened up after a judge’s retirement

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published December 9, 2022 at 7:29 PM MST

A Montana federal district court judge has announced his plan to retire from active service, effectively creating a vacancy on the panel.

Judge Dana Christensen was nominated by former President Barack Obama to the federal bench eleven years ago. Christensen served as Chief Judge of the Montana District Court from 2013 to 2020.

According to a press release from the court on Thursday, Christensen will assume senior judge status effective on the appointment of his successor. Senior judges usually take a reduced workload, but continue to be eligible to preside over all types of federal cases.

Christensen has overseen several high-profile proceedings, including one in 2018 in which he restored federal protections to Yellowstone Grizzly Bears.

In 2020, he rejected a Republican effort to block mail in voting during Montana’s general election. Christensen’s decision to assume senior judge status creates a vacancy in the district’s allotment of three active duty federal district judges.

President Biden will confer with Montana U.S. Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester to select a nominee to replace Christensen. That person will then be presented to the U.S. Senate for consideration and approval.

Tags
Montana News Dana ChristensenSteve DainesJon TesterMontana Politics
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien