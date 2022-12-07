Scam calls on the rise as callers pose as police, attorney general warns

Suspected scams can be reported on the Office of Consumer Protection’s website . The office says it fielded more than 900 scam calls last year and saved consumers more than $1.3 million.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is warning residents of a rise in scam calls from people posing as police. The Attorney General’s office says the scam callers are disguising their numbers so they appear to be from a real law enforcement agency.

Scammers often tell the target they have outstanding warrants and try to obtain bank numbers or demand payment through reloadable debit cards.

The Montana Office of Consumer Protection says residents who believe they’re being targeted should hang up the phone. If they believe law enforcement may be trying to contact them, they should ask the caller for identifying details like their name, supervisor, and court of jurisdiction.