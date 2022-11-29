© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Giving Tuesday square
Join as a member during Giving Tuesday
Today only: Your gift will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $10,000
Montana News

Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week

Montana Public Radio | By Edward O'Brien
Published November 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM MST
Moderate to high winter storm to hit western Montana this week

Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week.

National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday.

The storm could drop a foot or more of fresh snow over Lookout and Lolo Passes. The Rocky Mountain Front, including Marias Pass could see at least 8 inches of powder Thursday into Friday. West Yellowstone also has a good chance of picking up over a foot.

Western Montana’s valleys are also in line for some accumulation, but forecasters are still pinning down specifics. Preliminary estimates range from upwards of 10 inches in the Yaak, to half a foot in Libby and Kalispell to about 4 inches in Missoula by Thursday.

Conditions are predicted to settle down by the weekend, but forecasters are watching another system that may bring yet another round of significant snow to the region by early next week.

Tags
Montana News National Weather Serviceweather
Edward O'Brien
Edward O'Brien is Montana Public Radio's Associate News Director.
See stories by Edward O'Brien