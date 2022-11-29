Attorney general asks shipping companies to clarify gun shipment policies

On Tuesday, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen sent letters to the heads of UPS and FedEx asking the companies to clarify their policies on shipping and tracking guns and gun parts.

The attorneys general of 17 other states signed on to the letters in a move led by Knudsen, a Republican. In the letters , Knudsen says he’s heard from gun store owners who say the delivery companies now require the stores to separately ship guns and gun parts, as well as retain documents about the contents of the shipments.

Knudsen also says he’s concerned the tracked information can be shared with federal law enforcement without a warrant.