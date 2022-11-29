© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Giving Tuesday square
Join as a member during Giving Tuesday
Today only: Your gift will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $10,000
Montana News

Attorney general asks shipping companies to clarify gun shipment policies

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published November 29, 2022 at 5:16 PM MST
A man holding an AR-style rifle.
iStock
/
A man holding an AR-style rifle.

On Tuesday, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen sent letters to the heads of UPS and FedEx asking the companies to clarify their policies on shipping and tracking guns and gun parts.

The attorneys general of 17 other states signed on to the letters in a move led by Knudsen, a Republican. In the letters, Knudsen says he’s heard from gun store owners who say the delivery companies now require the stores to separately ship guns and gun parts, as well as retain documents about the contents of the shipments.

Knudsen also says he’s concerned the tracked information can be shared with federal law enforcement without a warrant.

A coalition of U.S. Senate Democrats sent similar letters asking shipping companies for clarity on their gun delivery policies in May. The letters demand UPS and FedEx respond with their full gun shipment policies within 30 days.

Tags
Montana News Austin KnudsengunsMontana Politics
Austin Amestoy
See stories by Austin Amestoy