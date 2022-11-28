Avalanche danger is 'considerable' in southwest Montana.

Dave Zinn with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said Monday morning that about a foot of snow has fallen over the last two days in the mountains around West Yellowstone and Cooke City, and in the Gallatin and southern Madison ranges. Avalanche danger in that region is considerable , meaning dangerous conditions with a likelihood of human-caused avalanches.

"Human triggered avalanches breaking up to two feet deep are likely on wind-loaded slopes. Larger avalanches breaking deeper into the snowpack are possible," Zinn said.

Zinn said over the last five days there have been four unintentionally triggered avalanches in the closed Bridger Bowl Ski Area. Avalanche danger in the Bridger Range and northern Madison is moderate, meaning human-triggered avalanches are possible.