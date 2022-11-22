Flathead National Forest proposes 5,000-acre timber sale near Hungry Horse Reservoir

On Tuesday, The Flathead National Forest proposed a nearly 5,000-acre timber sale near Hungry Horse. The project along the eastern edge of the Hungry Horse Reservoir would include an additional 4,000 acres of noncommercial thinning as well as planting whitebark pine trees on 700 acres.

The project would add over 30 miles of roads to the existing road system.

The U.S Forest Service will accept comments on the project through Dec. 23.