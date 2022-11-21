© 2022 MTPR
Incoming weather system could mean icy roads for Thanksgiving travel

Montana Public Radio | By Edward O'Brien
Published November 21, 2022 at 4:58 PM MST
A quick moving Pacific weather system will move across the Northern Rockies and Montana Tuesday night and Wednesday. Widespread precipitation will likely be focused across areas along and west of the continental divide and this could bring some minor-moderate winter travel impacts to the mountains Tuesday night and Wednesday, particularly if traveling across NW MT. Snow showers are also possible further east across portions of North-Central/SW MT Wednesday. While snow accumulation of 2 inches or more is most likely across the mountains of NW Montana, some brief but intense snow showers with gusty winds could occur across areas further east. If planning travel across the region Tuesday night or Wednesday, be sure to check updated forecasts and road conditions. 11/21/22, 12:08 UTC.
National Weather Service Great Falls, MT
An incoming weather system is expected to drop light snow and possibly create slick roads for Thanksgiving travelers this week.

The National Weather Service in Missoula anticipates a storm system will move across the Northern Rockies late Tuesday through midday Wednesday. Meteorologist Brian Conlan says it could bring a grab bag of wintery precipitation to the region.

“The area that I think will have the most snow is going to be from Lookout Pass and then generally north and east of there up through the Glacier region for the mountains,” says Conlan.

Parts of northwest Montana could get a couple of inches of snow. Residents east of Missoula along Montana 200, up into the Seeley Swan Valley might see up to four inches of snow.

The same system could whip up gusty winds and light snow along the Rocky Mountain Front Tuesday and Wednesday.

If the Pacific cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon, any initial rain or melting snow might freeze on contact when it hits the pavement.

The long term forecast hints of a return to very cold conditions by next week.

Edward O'Brien
Edward O'Brien is Montana Public Radio's Associate News Director.
