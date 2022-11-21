Incoming weather system could mean icy roads for Thanksgiving travel

An incoming weather system is expected to drop light snow and possibly create slick roads for Thanksgiving travelers this week.

The National Weather Service in Missoula anticipates a storm system will move across the Northern Rockies late Tuesday through midday Wednesday. Meteorologist Brian Conlan says it could bring a grab bag of wintery precipitation to the region.

“The area that I think will have the most snow is going to be from Lookout Pass and then generally north and east of there up through the Glacier region for the mountains,” says Conlan.

Parts of northwest Montana could get a couple of inches of snow. Residents east of Missoula along Montana 200, up into the Seeley Swan Valley might see up to four inches of snow.

The same system could whip up gusty winds and light snow along the Rocky Mountain Front Tuesday and Wednesday.

If the Pacific cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon, any initial rain or melting snow might freeze on contact when it hits the pavement.

The long term forecast hints of a return to very cold conditions by next week.