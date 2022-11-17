A 'Shooting incident' at the Fort Harrison VA campus is under investigation

Montana VA officials say a “shooting incident” at the Fort Harrison Medical Center, near Helena, Thursday morning is believed to be a death by suicide.

According to a statement from the Montana VA, “Preliminary details indicate the incident only involved a single person. No other injuries were reported.”

VA Health Care System spokesperson Mathew Rosine says that law enforcement officials believe the incident was a suicide, but also say that won’t be confirmed until the coroner’s report is final.

The Medical Center hospital has been secured and appointments resumed early in the day, according to the VA.

The VA police and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office are conducting a joint investigation. VA officials say they will release more information as it becomes available.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline