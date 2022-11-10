The western district congressional race is still too close to call

Montana’s Western U.S. House district featuring Republican Ryan Zinke and Democrat Monica Tranel was still too close to call as of Thursday morning.

With an estimated 93 percent of votes counted, results from the Associated Press show Zinke with a roughly 3 percentage point lead, or 8,000 votes, over Tranel. The Associated Press has not called the race.

Late Wednesday night, Zinke issued a statement declaring victory in the race after a call from Decision Desk HQ.

Montana Public Radio relies on the AP to call races.