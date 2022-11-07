© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Wintery weather brings dangerous road conditions across western Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Edward O'Brien
Published November 7, 2022 at 6:08 PM MST
missoula winter driving
mdt.mt.gov
/
MDT road camera
Beartracks bridge in Missoula Monday afternoon after a day of snow

A combination of intense snowfall, gusty wind and rapidly plunging temperatures led to dangerous driving conditions throughout western Montana Monday.

The Missoula Police Department early Monday afternoon issued a rare ‘emergency travel only’ declaration within the city limits due to extremely slick road conditions. Several accidents were reported throughout the city as street crews raced to get intersections sanded.

After three hours, the travel alert was lifted shortly after 4 p.m. Drivers are asked to slow down and drive carefully.

The Montana Transportation Department’s statewide road conditions map shows snow-covered and icy roadways throughout western and north central Montana.

The National Weather Service warns a second surge of bitterly cold air is going to push into western Montana overnight. Meteorologists say that could push wind chills well below zero in some places and create another round of extremely difficult driving conditions Tuesday morning.

Tags
Montana News Missoula Police DepartmentMontana Department of TransportationNational Weather Serviceweather
Edward O'Brien
Edward O'Brien is Montana Public Radio's Associate News Director.
See stories by Edward O'Brien