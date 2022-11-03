Some Flathead Electric customers could be without power until Friday

Roughly 10,000 Flathead Electric Cooperative members were without power Thursday afternoon following Wednesday’s snowstorm.

Flathead Electric said power is expected to be restored by Thursday evening in areas around Kalispell where the most customers have been impacted, but warned some customers in smaller outage areas may not have power until sometime Friday.

While warmer temps are expected to melt snow that caused trees to fall on power lines by the weekend, strong winds are also forecast, potentially causing additional outages.