2022 Midterm Elections FAQ

Montana has partnered with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the special and midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions from Montanans we have been able to answer thus far.

Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your question on this page or by texting “MTPR” to 855-670-1777.

​​Frequently Asked Questions about the midterm elections:

When is the election?

November 8th. In Montana, polling place hours vary throughout the state. Most polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m, although some polling places may open as late as 12 p.m. An individual who is in line at the time polls close must be allowed to vote.

What’s on my ballot?

You can use Montana’s MyVoter page to look up a sample ballot . We’ve linked to sample ballots for counties in our coverage area below as well:

Cascade County sample ballot

Lewis and Clark County sample ballot

Missoula County sample ballot

Ravalli County sample ballot

Where do I register to vote? How do I find out if I'm registered to vote?

You can use Montana’s MyVoter page to check your registration status . If you aren’t registered to vote, it will also tell you how to get registered based on your address. Note that After Tuesday, Oct. 11, people must go to their local elections office to register in person.

What is the registration deadline?

Late registration ends Monday, Nov. 7 at noon. All voters in line by noon will be allowed to update their registration. By law, it is not required to show ID to register to vote.

What do I need to take with me to the polls?

There are many identification options available. Visit the Voter ID webpage for more information. If you do not have proper identification when you arrive at the polls, you can vote a provisional ballot.

What CAN'T I bring with me to the polls?

In Montana, the following are prohibited within 100 feet of any entrance to the building where a polling place is located:

Campaign Apparel/Buttons/Stickers/Placards

Influencing Voters/Soliciting Votes/Political Persuasion

Polls/Exit Polls

Other: Candidates, their family, and their campaign workers/volunteers cannot distribute alcohol, tobacco, food, drink, or anything of value

This post will be updated as we continue to get questions, and find answers!