Montana politics, elections and legislative news.

2022 Midterm Elections FAQ

Montana Public Radio | By MTPR News
Published November 1, 2022 at 5:59 PM MDT
Ballot Box
America Amplified

Montana has partnered with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the special and midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions from Montanans we have been able to answer thus far.

Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your question on this page or by texting “MTPR” to 855-670-1777.

​​Frequently Asked Questions about the midterm elections:

When is the election?

November 8th. In Montana, polling place hours vary throughout the state. Most polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m, although some polling places may open as late as 12 p.m. An individual who is in line at the time polls close must be allowed to vote.

What’s on my ballot?

You can use Montana’s MyVoter page to look up a sample ballot. We’ve linked to sample ballots for counties in our coverage area below as well:

Cascade County sample ballot

Lewis and Clark County sample ballot

Missoula County sample ballot

Ravalli County sample ballot

_

Where do I register to vote? How do I find out if I'm registered to vote?

You can use Montana’s MyVoter page to check your registration status. If you aren’t registered to vote, it will also tell you how to get registered based on your address. Note that After Tuesday, Oct. 11, people must go to their local elections office to register in person.

What is the registration deadline?

Late registration ends Monday, Nov. 7 at noon. All voters in line by noon will be allowed to update their registration. By law, it is not required to show ID to register to vote.

What do I need to take with me to the polls?

There are many identification options available. Visit the Voter ID webpage for more information. If you do not have proper identification when you arrive at the polls, you can vote a provisional ballot.

What CAN'T I bring with me to the polls?

In Montana, the following are prohibited within 100 feet of any entrance to the building where a polling place is located:

  • Campaign Apparel/Buttons/Stickers/Placards
  • Influencing Voters/Soliciting Votes/Political Persuasion
  • Polls/Exit Polls
  • Other: Candidates, their family, and their campaign workers/volunteers cannot distribute alcohol, tobacco, food, drink, or anything of value

This post will be updated as we continue to get questions, and find answers!

Candidate profiles
James Brown and Ingrid Gustafson
Supreme Court race brings unprecedented spending & lobbying
The election contest between sitting justice Ingrid Gustafson and Republican utility regulator James Brown for a seat on Montana’s highest court is the most expensive Supreme Court race in state history. Learn about the candidates and how they plan to approach the job.
Billings attorney Bill D'Alton faces longest-serving Supreme Court Justice Jim Rice on the ballot for a seat on the court.
Longtime Justice Jim Rice faces attorney Bill D'Alton for seat on Montana Supreme Court
The court’s longest-serving member, Jim Rice, is running for a third 8 year term against Billings trial lawyer Bill D’Alton for a seat on the state’s high court.
Lea Bossler speaks at an event at the capitol in September organized by the opposition group Compassion for Montana Families. &#13;
The referendum on Montana's 'born alive' bill, explained
A controversial referendum on the November ballot with roots in the pro-life movement could have implications that extend beyond abortion rights.
John Lamb, Libertarian candidate for Montana's western district congressional seat, at a candidate forum in Missoula, MT, on August 8, 2022.
Libertarian John Lamb offers 'a third choice' in the western district House race
MTPR’s Shaylee Ragar introduces us to Libertarian John Lamb, who says he can cut through political polarization and be a voice for everyday Montanans.
Monica Tranel speaks during a campaign stop in Missoula, Sept. 15, 2022.
Tranel makes a play for the middle in the western district House race
MTPR’s Shaylee Ragar takes us on the campaign trail with Democrat Monica Tranel, whose pitch in the western district congressional race is to be an independent voice in Congress.
Ryan Zinke sits listening during a U.S. House candidate forum in Missoula, MT in August of 2022. Libertarian candidate John Lamb is out of focus in the foreground.
Zinke is banking on his energy policies and Trump's endorsement in the western House race
MTPR’s Shaylee Ragar takes us on the campaign trail with the Republican western district U.S. House candidate Ryan Zinke. Zinke's pitch is to champion core conservative issues in Congress.
Gary Buchanan speaks to supporters at a campaign event in Helena.
In independent bid for 2nd District, Buchanan eyes voters 'tired' of partisan politics
The independent candidate on next month's ballot is positioning himself as an alternative to the two majority parties.
Libertarian Sam Rankin in his office, where he also runs his campaign.
Campaign finance, abortion rights at center of Libertarian Rankin's run for 2nd District seat
As the Libertarian in the race, Rankin’s hoping he can be the “off ramp” for moderate Republicans voting in next month's midterms.
Candidate Penny Ronning speaks to members of the Dawson County Democratic party at its annual picnic in Glendive.
Campaigning for 2nd District seat, Democrat Ronning works to ‘keep the party together’
Former Billings city council member Penny Ronning is courting voters in rural eastern Montana in her bid to win the 2nd Congressional District House seat. The Democratic candidate will need all the votes she can get in a crowded race.

Montana News America Amplifiedvoting2022 ElectionsMontana Politics
