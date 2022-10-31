Affordable Care Act enrollment opens Tuesday, and your premiums may decrease

Open enrollment for the public health insurance marketplace begins Tuesday. Plans for both individuals and families may be cheaper than in years past.

The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act extended pandemic-era enhanced tax credits that lower the cost of premiums for individuals and families.

Olivia Riutta with the Montana Primary Care Association says, “What we’re seeing are some of the best prices that we’ve seen in a long time because of these enhanced affordability measures.”

Riutta says those tax credits can now be extended to family members of workers who qualify for subsidized individual coverage, making family coverage cheaper. She says the only way to know how much a family can save compared to the past is to apply.

Those who want or need in-person, online and phone support during the application process can go to covermt.org. Enrollment is open Nov. 1 through Jan. 15.

At last count more than 51,000 Montanans were insured through the marketplace.