Tonix Pharmaceuticals plans a $25 million facility in the Bitterroot Valley

Ravalli County officials have reached an agreement with an international pharmaceutical company to further bioscience development in the Bitterroot Valley.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals plans on building a $25 million vaccine manufacturing facility on Old Corvallis Road, near Hamilton.

Julie Foster, the executive director of the county’s economic development authority, says the county agreed to extend wastewater service to Tonix’s future manufacturing facility, a key step in the process.

“Since December of 2020 we’ve been working to just check the boxes, make sure that everything that each local government needed — and Tonix needed — was done and in writing.”

Foster says the county’s agreement with Tonix is part of a longstanding effort to turn southwest Montana into a biotech corridor.

Glaxo-Smith Kline and Rocky Mountain Laboratories, a research hub overseen by the National Institutes of Health also have facilities in the Bitterroot Valley