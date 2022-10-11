© 2022 MTPR
Public comment on the Anaconda Smelter clean-up is open until Nov. 4

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published October 11, 2022 at 4:41 PM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

The window for citizens to weigh in on the recent clean-up agreement for the Anaconda Smelter is now open.

The public comment phase is now open for the environmental cleanup agreement reached between Federal and State Government and the Atlantic Richfield company, which formerly operated the Anaconda Smelter.

The agreement, known as a consent decree, was filed in federal district court in Butte on September 30, and lays out the road map to finish remediation of the 300 sq. mile Superfund site that was polluted by decades of copper smelting in the town of Anaconda.

The public now has until November 4 to comment on the proposed agreement. Comments can be sent by mail or email to the U.S. Department of Justice Environment and Natural Resources Division, or the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. Citizens also have the right to request a public meeting in the community to discuss the agreement.

