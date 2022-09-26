© 2022 MTPR
Great Falls police arrest a student who sent a violent threat to classmates and staff

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published September 26, 2022 at 6:43 PM MDT
Great Falls police said they arrested a student on Monday for sending a violent threat to students and staff.

According to a press release from the Great Falls Police Department, several students and staff received a photo on their phones containing the threat to carry out a school shooting.

Police say the message was sent via “Airdrop,” which allows direct communication between Apple devices. The message was sent as students were returning to class after a fire alarm was pulled by a student, which police say is unrelated.

Several students notified the onsite police officer immediately, and police say they were able to identify the 14-year-old suspect, who they then took into custody. Police determined there was no longer a threat and classes resumed for the rest of the day.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron Bolton is Montana Public Radio's Flathead Valley reporter.
