Have questions about the 2022 Midterms? We’re here to answer them

The 2022 midterm elections are on the horizon — and we’re wondering what questions you have about voting. Do you know how to vote, where to vote, and what you might need to have when you show up to the polls? What if your voter registration is out of date, or has a mistake, and you are challenged at the polls — what can you do? What do certain ballot measures mean for the great state of Montana?

MTPR is part of a new community-powered journalism project to answer those questions, and any other ones you may have about how to exercise your right to vote in the upcoming midterms. Our mission is to provide you with the information you need to vote — we’re not concerned about how you vote, or who you vote for, we just want to make sure you are armed with the information you need to vote.

_

This project is part of the work of America Amplified , an initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to support community engagement journalism in public media. We’re also working with 28 other public media stations across the country to ensure that all eligible American citizens have the power to vote.

Many states, including Montana, have changed voting regulations since the 2020 general election when concerns about the pandemic led to an expansion of absentee and mail-in voting. This time around, the rules are different, and there’s a ton of misinformation and disinformation circulating about elections and election security — we’re here to clear things up.

But first we need your help — submit any and all questions about taking part in the upcoming midterms below, then we’ll do our part by answering them and sharing them online, on the air and on social media. If you choose to share your contact information, we may even reach out personally.

You can also text your questions to us anytime! Just text “MTPR” or “Montana Public Radio” to 855-670-1777 and follow the prompts to submit your question.

Our hope is to help you feel informed and prepared come November. We appreciate your collaboration as we embark on this people-powered project.