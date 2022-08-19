Officials urge caution as fire danger continues to grow

Fire danger ranges from 'very high' to 'extreme' across northwest Montana heading into the weekend. A group of 10 federal, state and local agencies Friday urged the public to keep wildfire prevention in mind. Continued high temperatures and low relative humidity are forecast for the coming week.

A list of current fire restrictions can be found at mtfireinfo.org

The Quartz Fire burning in the northwest corner of Glacier National Park has forced the closure of trails and campsites in the Quartz Lake drainage. Trails and campsites are closed from the Continental Divide to the Inside North Fork Road. That includes Quartz Lake Loop trails just south of Bowman Lake as well as the Quartz Lake and Lower Quartz Lake Wilderness campgrounds.

Firefighters are also stationed to protect structures in the area. The fire at last report was 800 acres in size. It was caused by a lightning strike last weekend.