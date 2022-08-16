© 2022 MTPR
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

New wildfire west of Polson is putting up a big smoke plume

Published August 16, 2022 at 5:16 PM MDT
A large plume of smoke from the Garceau Fire 10 miles west of Polson fills the sky, as seen from the east side of Flathead Lake on the afternoon of August 16, 2022.
A large plume of smoke from the Garceau Fire 10 miles west of Polson fills the sky, as seen from the east side of Flathead Lake on the afternoon of August 16, 2022.

Garceau Fire

A wildfire that started Tuesday afternoon is burning about 100 acres 10 miles west of Polson.

According to CSKT Division of Fire spokesperson C.T. Camel, as of 4:50 p.m. the Garceau Fire is not threatening homes in the area and there are no evacuations.

The fire is burning east through grass.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Hog Trough Fire

The Hog Trough Fire burning 18 miles southeast of Hamilton grew to more than 1,000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon. The fire flared up over the weekend due to high temperatures and high winds.

Fire officials say the blaze has largely burned back on itself since the flare-up.

Crews are also tackling the nearby Fuse Lake Fire, which was first detected on Sunday.

Hog Trough Fire public information officer Nick Holloway says the Fuse Lake incident is a set of four fires burning about seven acres, six miles northeast of the Hog Trough Fire.

Neither blaze is currently threatening any structures, and no evacuation notices have been issued.

