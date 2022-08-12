Rosendale votes no on Biden's climate and health care bill

Montana Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale Friday voted against the Biden Administration’s sweeping climate and health care measure as it passed out of the U.S House. The Inflation Reduction Act is now on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The measure includes the largest-ever federal spending package on climate change; caps out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare; and extends expiring subsidies that help millions of people afford health insurance.

Rosendale described it in a statement as a "bloated tax and spending package" that will accelerate inflation and increase taxes.

The bill passed out of the House on a 220 to 207 party line vote.

Less than a week ago, Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester voted to support the measure. Republican Sen. Steve Daines voted against it.