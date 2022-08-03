Fire danger grows as hot weather and high winds combine

High wind and fire danger warnings are in place for much of western and central Montana this afternoon.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest updated its fire danger to "Very High" Wednesday due to the hot and dry conditions.

According to the National Weather Service in Missoula, the combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire conditions in the region Thursday afternoon and evening.

Winds on Flathead Lake could cause waves 1 to 3 feet from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday. Boaters are advised to use extra caution since rough waves can overturn small crafts.

A public meeting is scheduled at the Elmo Pow Wow grounds tonight at 7 to share information about the 18,000 acre fire threatening homes west of Flathead Lake near Dayton.

A fire this afternoon near Great Falls was quickly knocked down by fire crews. It was reported around 2 p.m., and by 4 p.m. Great Falls Fire Rescue posted on Facebook saying crews were beginning to mop up hotspots.

The fire sent up smoke near the Highland and Mount Olivet Cemeteries. No structures were damaged. Great Falls Fire Rescue requests people avoid the area as first responders continue to make sure the fire doesn’t spread.

Elmo Fire closures and evacuation notices Updated at 6:30 a.m., August 03, 2022 Evacuation orders are in effect for all residents north and south of Lake Mary Ronan Road and all residents who live along Lake Mary Ronan. West of Highway 93 from Lake Mary Ronan Road to Chief Cliff Lane. Pre-evacuation notices are in effect east and south of Highway 93 between the intersections of Highway 28 and Lake Mary Ronan Road. A public meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Elmo Pow Wow grounds. Highway 93: Single-lane traffic with reduced speeds is possible between Dayton (MM83) and Elmo (MM77). Find the latest travel information from the Montana Department of Transportation. Red Cross evacuation centers have been established at Somers Middle School and Polson High School. Please call 1-800-272-6888, then select Option 1 Highway 28 is open. Smoke may cause low visibility, use caution while driving. Lake Mary Ronan State Park is closed. More fire info