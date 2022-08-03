An incorrect number was listed for Elmo fire evacuation information

The 1-800 number for evacuees that’s been published on the fire-information website Inciweb and repeated in numerous news stories about the Elmo fire was incorrect.

When called by MTPR multiple times Wednesday afternoon, that number appeared to go to a line that’s a scam aimed at people over 50 years old.

After MTPR alerted fire public information officials listed on Inciweb, they acknowledged the line that was posted wasn’t working and said they were in touch with the Red Cross to establish a functional phone number for evacuees to call.

The Red Cross did post the correct number on twitter earlier this week. That number was two digits different from the one initially posted to Inciweb.

MTPR reached out to the Red Cross for comment, but did not receive an immediate response about how the incorrect phone number was posted on the official information page for the Elmo Fire. Red Cross evacuation shelters are open at the Polson High School and Sommers Middle School. The correct number for evacuees to call is 1-800-272-6668.

Elmo Fire closures and evacuation notices Updated at 6:30 a.m., August 03, 2022 Evacuation orders are in effect for all residents north and south of Lake Mary Ronan Road and all residents who live along Lake Mary Ronan. West of Highway 93 from Lake Mary Ronan Road to Chief Cliff Lane. Pre-evacuation notices are in effect east and south of Highway 93 between the intersections of Highway 28 and Lake Mary Ronan Road. A public meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Elmo Pow Wow grounds. Highway 93: Single-lane traffic with reduced speeds is possible between Dayton (MM83) and Elmo (MM77). Find the latest travel information from the Montana Department of Transportation. Red Cross evacuation centers have been established at Somers Middle School and Polson High School. Call 1-800-272-6668 for information. Highway 28 is open. Smoke may cause low visibility, use caution while driving. Lake Mary Ronan State Park is closed. More fire info