Elmo Fire evacuations expand

Elmo Fire closures and evacuation notices

Updated at 3:15 p.m., August 02, 2022

Evacuation orders are in effect for homes south of Lake Mary Ronan Road from the intersections of Camp Tuffit Road to Highway 93. Evacuation orders are also in place west of Highway 93 from Lake Mary Ronan Road to Chief Cliff Lane.

Pre-evacuation notices are in effect for homes directly to the north and east of the fire.

Families are preparing to evacuate in Dayton if the fire grows further to the northeast.

Highway 93: Single-lane traffic with reduced speeds is possible between Dayton (MM83) and Elmo (MM77). Find the latest travel information from the Montana Department of Transportation.

Red Cross evacuation centers have been established at Somers Middle School and Polson High School. Please call 1-800-272-6888, then select Option 1

Highway 28 is now open. Smoke may cause low visibility, use caution while driving.

The Elmo Fishing Access boat ramp site is closed.

Lake Mary Ronan State Park is closed.

More fire info