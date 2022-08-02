Elmo Fire evacuations expand
Gusting winds continue to fan the Elmo fire burning more than 16,000 acres west of Flathead Lake.
Evacuation orders are in places for homes south of Lake Mary Ronan Road from the intersections of Camp Tuffit Road to Highway 93. Evacuation orders are also in place west of Highway 93 from Lake Mary Ronan Road to Chief Cliff Lane. Pre-evacuation notices are in effect for homes directly to the north and east of the fire. Families are preparing to evacuate in Dayton if the fire grows further to the northeast.
Elmo Fire closures and evacuation notices
Updated at 3:15 p.m., August 02, 2022
Highway 93: Single-lane traffic with reduced speeds is possible between Dayton (MM83) and Elmo (MM77). Find the latest travel information from the Montana Department of Transportation.
Red Cross evacuation centers have been established at Somers Middle School and Polson High School. Please call 1-800-272-6888, then select Option 1
Highway 28 is now open. Smoke may cause low visibility, use caution while driving.
The Elmo Fishing Access boat ramp site is closed.
Lake Mary Ronan State Park is closed.
Much of Montana remains under threat of extreme fire behavior today. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for most of central and northern Montana today through 9 p.m. tonight.
With humidity as low as 11% and wind gusts reaching up to 45 miles per hour, the service says new fire starts would be hard to contain. Experts say residents should not drive on dry grass or shrubs, should mow lawns before 10 a.m. and should ensure tow chains don’t drag on the ground in order to prevent fire starts.
"Extreme" is the highest fire danger level possible. When fire danger is “Extreme” fires start quickly, spread furiously, and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious and development into high intensity burning will be faster and occur even on smaller fires. Direct attack is rarely possible and may be dangerous except immediately after ignition.
Just 6 days after going to “Very High” fire danger, the Bitterroot National Forest announced Monday that it is raising its fire danger level to “Extreme” due to the continued hot weather and dry fuel conditions.