© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Voices from Dayton as the Elmo Fire burns in sight

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 1, 2022 at 11:12 PM MDT
Dayton_during_Elmo_Fire.jpg
Aaron Bolton
/
Smoke fills the air in Dayton as the Elmo Fire burns nearby. On Monday, August 1, 2022 evacuations were ordered for Lake Mary Ronan Road, Black Lake Road, and the surrounding areas, near Dayton.

In the small town of Dayton, along the western shore of Flathead Lake, nearby residents ordered to evacuate from the Elmo Fire gathered along the town’s gravel roads Monday evening planning what to do next.

Gusting winds and temperatures close to 100 degrees fanned the fire to more than 12,000 acres, or 20 square miles.

With Red Flag Warnings in place signaling the possibility for more fire spread, new evacuations were announced for Lake Mary Ronan Road, Black Lake Road, and the surrounding areas. The Red Cross set up evacuation centers at Polson High School and Somers Middle School.

Colt Palmer said the fire was about a mile from his house on Lake Mary Ronan when he left.

“My in-laws, it was probably 600, 700 yards. Right when we got out of there, a little engine showed up. Hopefully they can keep it knocked down,” Palmer said.

Just around the corner, Diana Scheffield and Rich Laidlaw are loading irreplaceable possessions into their van. Laidlaw says the situation seemed fine until the winds shifted to the east and the fire quickly came over the ridgeline just west of town.

“Definitely saw that after work,” Laidlaw said. “I heard propane tanks blowing, a couple structures I know that are gone that are on that hillside.”

At the Chuck Wagon Bar & Grill, co-owner Kathy Wilson says much of her staff had to leave work to evacuate. The restaurant also ran out of water, forcing her to close.

“We just decided to wait and see if we had to be evacuated ourselves because we were put on notice,” Kathy said.

She says the RV she lives in with her husband is ready to go because she and others here fear the fire could soon cross Highway 93 and burn into their little town along the shores of Flathead Lake.

Updates on the Elmo Fire can be found here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8289/

Tags

Montana News wildfireElmo Fire Dayton
Aaron Bolton
Aaron Bolton is Montana Public Radio's Flathead Valley reporter.
See stories by Aaron Bolton