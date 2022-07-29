© 2022 MTPR
Heat advisories expand across western Montana as heat wave continues

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published July 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM MDT
The majority of the population is at risk of heat related illness if precautions are not taken, according to Missoula's National Weather Service office.
NOAA
/
The National Weather Service has expanded its heat advisories in western Montana and now includes the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Missoula, Flathead, Mission and Bitterroot Valleys. Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures 95 to 105 are expected at low elevations through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s.

The weather service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney is the news director at Montana Public Radio. He joined MTPR in 2015 and is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism.
