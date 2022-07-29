Heat advisories expand across western Montana as heat wave continues

The National Weather Service has expanded its heat advisories in western Montana and now includes the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Missoula, Flathead, Mission and Bitterroot Valleys. Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures 95 to 105 are expected at low elevations through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s.

The weather service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

