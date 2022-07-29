Rising temperatures prompt more fishing restrictions in western Montana

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced more hoot owl restrictions on rivers in western Montana Thursday as temperatures continue to climb higher. Beginning Friday, July 29, anglers will be prohibited from fishing between 2 p.m. and midnight on the following rivers:

Gallatin River: Between the mouth and Cameron Bridge Fishing Access Site

Between the mouth and Cameron Bridge Fishing Access Site Beaverhead River: Between the mouth to Selway Park Fishing Access Site

Between the mouth to Selway Park Fishing Access Site Big Hole River: Between the North Fork and Saginaw Bridge Fishing Access Site, between Dickie Bridge Fishing Access Site and the confluence with the North Fork, and between Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site and Maidenrock Fishing Access Site

Between the North Fork and Saginaw Bridge Fishing Access Site, between Dickie Bridge Fishing Access Site and the confluence with the North Fork, and between Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site and Maidenrock Fishing Access Site Clark Fork: Between the confluence with Flint Creek and the confluence with Warm Springs Creek and Silver Bow Creek

The new restrictions join those already in place:

Big Hole River: Between the confluence with the Beaverhead River and Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site

Between the confluence with the Beaverhead River and Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site East Gallatin River: Between the confluence with the West Gallatin River at Nixon Bridge to Penwell Bridge Road

Between the confluence with the West Gallatin River at Nixon Bridge to Penwell Bridge Road Jefferson River: The entire river

The entire river Madison River: Between the Warm Springs boat launch to the confluence with the Jefferson River

Between the Warm Springs boat launch to the confluence with the Jefferson River Smith River: Between the confluence of the North Fork and South Fork to Eden Bridge Fishing Access Site

Between the confluence of the North Fork and South Fork to Eden Bridge Fishing Access Site Sun River: Between the Highway 287 bridge to the mouth of Muddy Creek

Hoot owl restrictions are designed to reduce stress on fish during periods of high water temperatures.