Evacuations are underway due to a wildfire near Elmo

Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect near Elmo due to a 200-acre wildfire burning in the area. Elmo is around 20 miles northwest of Polson on Highway 93.

According to a Facebook post from the Polson Fire Department, the Elmo area is under evacuation orders and Highway 28 is currently closed in Elmo.

People in the area northwest towards Dayton should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.

The area southeast of Elmo is under pre-evacuation warnings, meaning residents should monitor the situation and prepare to leave if needed.

If you are concerned about the area you are in the safest option is to leave.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Friday.

City of Polson Fire Department / Approximate evacuation zone for the wildfire burning near Elmo, MT as of 9 p.m., July 29, 2022

[6-7pm MDT 7/29] New wildfire near #Elmo showed up on satellite and created it's own pyrocumulus cloud! #mtwx #mtfire pic.twitter.com/Mbh0hJjFJz — NWS Missoula (@NWSMissoula) July 30, 2022

Absolutely terrifying new wildfire video from Lori Wilson in Dayton MT this evening.



If you live near Dayton or Elmo or anywhere in between please be ready to GO immediately if you feel threatened or if officials tell you to leave #MTwx #MTfire pic.twitter.com/arQ5DWBfco — Jed Christoph (@JedNBCMT) July 30, 2022