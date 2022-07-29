© 2022 MTPR
Montana News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Evacuations are underway due to a wildfire near Elmo

Montana Public Radio | By MTPR News
Published July 29, 2022 at 8:41 PM MDT
Updated July 29, 2022 at 9:39 PM MDT
A smoke plume from a wildfire near Elmo, MT as seen from southwest of Polson around 7 p.m. on July 29th.
Amy Kellogg
Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect near Elmo due to a 200-acre wildfire burning in the area. Elmo is around 20 miles northwest of Polson on Highway 93.

According to a Facebook post from the Polson Fire Department, the Elmo area is under evacuation orders and Highway 28 is currently closed in Elmo.

People in the area northwest towards Dayton should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.

The area southeast of Elmo is under pre-evacuation warnings, meaning residents should monitor the situation and prepare to leave if needed.

If you are concerned about the area you are in the safest option is to leave.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Friday.

We'll update this post with more information as it arrives.

Evacuation zone for the wildfire burning near Elmo, MT as of 9 p.m., July 29, 2022
City of Polson Fire Department
MTPR News
