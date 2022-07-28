Judge strikes down law barring ballot access for some young voters

A Billings district judge Wednesday struck down a state law barring some young voters from accessing a ballot before they turn 18, even if they’d be of legal age on Election Day.

Judge Michael Moses ruled House Bill 506 unconstitutional. In his decision, Moses wrote that the bill “irrationally forecloses an avenue of voting available to all others in the electorate."

Plaintiffs in the suit included Western Native Voice, Montana Native Vote, Montana Youth Action and the Montana Public Interest Research Group, among others.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.