Bitterroot National Forest increases fire danger to “Very High”

Continued hot, dry conditions prompted the Bitterroot National Forest Monday to bump the fire danger up a notch to “Very High.”

That means fires will start easily from all causes and will rapidly spread. Small fires can quickly grow and exhibit extreme intensity. They can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting incidents.

Spring and early summer rains have resulted in tall, thick grasses that are now starting to dry and cure, according to a press release issued Monday. This drying process increases the likelihood of larger, more intense fires. Continued hot and dry weather is predicted for the next several days including a chance of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Residents and visitors alike are urged to be extremely cautious with all potential fire sources.