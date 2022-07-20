State forestry leader selected as head of Montana-Dakota Bureau of Land Management

Montana’s top forester will become the next Bureau of Land Management director for Montana and the Dakotas. That announcement was made Wednesday.

Sonya Germann has led the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Forestry Division since 2018 and has worked in various state and federal forestry positions throughout her career.

As director of BLM operations in Montana and the Dakotas, Germann will manage 8.3 million acres of public lands and over 800 permanent and seasonal employees. Management on those lands includes public access and recreation, energy development and livestock grazing, among other uses.

Germann will take over the position next month. DNRC says it will release information on the search for Germann’s replacement in the coming days.