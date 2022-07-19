© 2022 MTPR
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Hog Trough fire 17 miles east of Hamilton expands due to strong winds

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published July 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM MDT
A July 19 aerial view of the Hog Trough fire 17 miles east of Hamilton.
Strong winds have grown a lightning-caused wildfire 17 miles east of Hamilton. The Hog Trough fire is burning about 300 acres in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area in both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. No structures are threatened, according to fire officials’ update on Inciweb Tuesday afternoon. Smoke may be visible from Hamilton.

Fire danger is “high” in the Bitterroot National Forest, meaning fires will start easily and spread rapidly.

Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney is the news director at Montana Public Radio. He joined MTPR in 2015 and is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism.
