Hog Trough fire 17 miles east of Hamilton expands due to strong winds

Strong winds have grown a lightning-caused wildfire 17 miles east of Hamilton. The Hog Trough fire is burning about 300 acres in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area in both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. No structures are threatened, according to fire officials’ update on Inciweb Tuesday afternoon. Smoke may be visible from Hamilton.

Fire danger is “high” in the Bitterroot National Forest, meaning fires will start easily and spread rapidly.