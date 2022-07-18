Veterans can now dial 988 for emergency mental health support

With the launch of the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline number in Montana last week, the Veterans Crisis Line has also merged with the new number. Veterans and their loved ones can now dial 988 and then press 1 to speak with responders specially trained in de-escalation techniques.

Montana VA suicide prevention coordinator, Douglas Stepina, says the simplified number is a crucial lifeline for veterans in Montana.

“Whenever someone is experiencing crisis, it is so much easier to manage that when you have someone come alongside you,” Stepnia said.

After a veteran dials 988 and then 1, they’ll speak with a professional who can refer them to local VA resources.

Stepina says calls referred to Montana from the national center have increased steadily in recent years and now average between 60 and 90 per month. He says he expects an increase in calls because of the simplified number.