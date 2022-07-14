Financial assistance is available for homeowners who struggled during the pandemic

The state commerce department announced Thursday, July 14, that Montana homeowners who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic now have access to financial assistance.

Homeowners are eligible to apply if they experienced hardship like reduced income or increased expenses related to the pandemic that put them at risk of losing their homes or access to utilities after January 2020.

The assistance program has $50 million in federal funds to help Montanans pay for utilities, reinstate mortgages and prevent tax liens on their properties. According to the commerce department, a pilot program supplied 45 homeowners with more than $450,000 to help with mortgage payments.

Dollars will be awarded to homeowners whose gross household income does not exceed 150 percent of the area median income.