FWP officials are warning western Montana boaters of increased water debris and logjams

As activity picks up on rivers and creeks around western Montana, floaters are being urged to prepare for potentially dangerous debris in the water.

Boaters are finding more debris and log jams in western Montana rivers than in a typical year, state Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials say.

The Bitterroot River has been a hot spot for log jams in multiple locations, according to a Wednesday FWP press release. Jams are reportedly blocking all or most of the Bitterroot in sections below Angler’s Roost, Veteran’s Bridge, Bell Crossing and Tucker Crossing access sites.

Woody debris is important for river function and fish habitat, FWP officials say. However, they add logs and other debris that can overturn boats and trap gear and boaters beneath the water.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks urges boaters to wear life jackets, consider alternative water routes when necessary, take it slow, scout ahead, and walk boats around hazards.

They also say conditions can change rapidly, freeing the river of log jams in one spot and creating hazards in new locations.