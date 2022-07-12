Last week’s flurry of thunderstorms across western Montana has launched 2022 into the record books for severe weather. That’s according to the Missoula National Weather Service, which on Twitter on July 10 said it issued 50 severe thunderstorm warnings last week alone — the most warnings in one week and one month ever recorded by the station.

Vaisala & ENI/Weatherbug / Last week’s thunderstorms set new records for Montana

A meteorologist with the Service says they’re still working on verifying each severe thunderstorm, but that last week saw as much activity as the station normally reports in an entire year.

This week’s forecast shows a chance for drier thunderstorms in western Montana by Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon.