A new program can help Montanans with behavioral health conditions quit smoking

Montana Public Radio | By Edward O'Brien
Published July 7, 2022 at 4:54 PM MDT
The state health department has launched a new program to help Montanans with behavioral health conditions kick their tobacco habit.

State health officials say tobacco use among Montanans who report having poor mental health is twice as high as those who do not. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with a serious mental illness will die an average of 15 years earlier than the general population.

The CDC says that’s largely due to conditions caused or worsened by smoking.

In response, the Montana Tobacco Quit Line has launched a new behavioral health program to help people struggling with mental health issues to quit all forms of commercial tobacco.

The service includes access to trained tobacco treatment coaches, two months of free nicotine replacement therapies and three months of free prescription cessation medications.

The state health department estimates 500 Montanans will benefit from the new program during the next year.

For more information visit quitnowmontana.com.

