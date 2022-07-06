© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Medicaid patients with substance-use-disorder will have increased access to medical facilities

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 6, 2022 at 4:29 PM MDT
A hospital worker walks past an empty bed in a hospital hallway.
sudok1
/
iStockphoto
A hospital worker walks past an empty bed in a hospital hallway.

State health officials say that Montanans on Medicaid will now have increased access to substance-use-disorder treatment. That’s because the federal government has waived a restriction on what types of facilities can provide care for Medicaid patients.

According to the state health department, federal law prevents Medicaid from paying for in-patient substance use treatment at facilities known as institutions for mental disease that have more than 16 beds.

In a press release, the state health department and Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office said the state has received a federal waiver that will allow Montanans on Medicaid to receive short-term in-patient drug treatment services at these larger facilities.

It's unclear how many more treatment beds will be made available, but health officials expect wait-times for people on Medicaid to decrease significantly. This will allow patients to be quickly stabilized before they are referred to out-patient care.

State health officials say they are actively working to get other waivers approved that will allow Medicaid to pay for more community-based treatment and recovery services.

Tags

Montana News MedicaidGreg GianforteMontana Department of Public Health and Human Services
Aaron Bolton
Aaron Bolton is Montana Public Radio's Flathead Valley reporter.
See stories by Aaron Bolton