Montana governor sets aside $2M to help with recent floods

Following the Infrastructure Advisory Commission’s recommendations, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Friday morning, that he has dedicated $2 million toward addressing emergencies related to the recent floods.

Gianforte also announced his encouragement for the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to allocate some of the $1.2 million in unused irrigation grant funds toward rebuilding irrigation infrastructure impaired by the flooding, and to expedite the grant application process for those funds.

Additionally, the governor distributed grant funds totaling more than $1.9 million to Choteau, Flathead, Lake, Park, Sheridan, Beaverhead counties, and the city of White Sulphur Springs to assist with projects bolstering water and sewer infrastructure.

Copyright 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio. To see more, visit Yellowstone Public Radio.