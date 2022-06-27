Fire northwest of Helena forces evacuation of 3 homes

A two-to-three acre fire burning near the Birdseye area northwest of Helena forced the evacuations of three homes this afternoon.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says crews from at least six fire departments and the DNRC are on-scene of the fire, which began around 4:22 p.m. today near Three Mile Road and Murray Lane.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though it was initially reported as an escaped burn barrel.

Dutton did not have a containment estimate at news time.

