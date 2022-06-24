Tester and Daines split on gun violence bill Thursday night

Montana’s U.S. Senators split their votes on a gun violence bill that passed the Senate late Thursday night.

The legislation follows two mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

Last night’s vote clears the way for expected House passage Friday of what will be Congress’ most far-reaching response in decades.

Democrat Sen. Jon Tester supported the measure and Republican Sen. Steve Daines voted against it.

Daines’ office released a statement Thursday night saying in part “To keep our kids safe, we need to be focused on securing and protecting our schools—not more gun control.”

The bill includes enhanced background checks for young people and offers grants for crisis prevention programs and red flag laws.