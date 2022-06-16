© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Independent candidate, Gary Buchanan, gets on the Montana ballot

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published June 16, 2022 at 4:37 PM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

An independent candidate for Montana’s eastern U.S. House district has qualified for the general election ballot.

Gary Buchanan, an independent candidate for Montana’s eastern U.S. House district has qualified for the general election ballot. On June 15, Montana’s Secretary of State announced Buchanan exceeded the 8700 signatures needed to appear on the ballot. Buchanan is a financial advisor from Billings.

Buchanan was the first director of the Montana Department of Commerce and has worked under both Republican and Democratic governors.

Buchanan will run against the Republican incumbent and U.S. Representative, Matt Rosendale, along with Democratic and Libertarian candidates.

Tags

Montana News Gary Buchanan2022 ElectionsMidterm ElectionsMatt RosendaleMontana Secretary of State
Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney is the news director at Montana Public Radio. He joined MTPR in 2015 and is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism.
See stories by Corin Cates-Carney