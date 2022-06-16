Independent candidate, Gary Buchanan, gets on the Montana ballot

An independent candidate for Montana’s eastern U.S. House district has qualified for the general election ballot.

Gary Buchanan, an independent candidate for Montana’s eastern U.S. House district has qualified for the general election ballot. On June 15, Montana’s Secretary of State announced Buchanan exceeded the 8700 signatures needed to appear on the ballot. Buchanan is a financial advisor from Billings.

Buchanan was the first director of the Montana Department of Commerce and has worked under both Republican and Democratic governors.

Buchanan will run against the Republican incumbent and U.S. Representative, Matt Rosendale, along with Democratic and Libertarian candidates.