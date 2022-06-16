Flathead County officials have declared a state of emergency following flooding and evacuations

Flathead County commissioners declared a state of emergency Wednesday due to flooding from recent heavy rains. The move will give county agencies access to emergency funding.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office asked residents in some low-lying areas to evacuate as a precautionary measure earlier this week. The sheriff’s office has also issued evacuation orders for specific areas near the Flathead River over the past couple of days.

County residents can find updates on evacuations on the Flathead County Sheriff’s Facebook page.