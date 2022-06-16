© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Flathead County officials have declared a state of emergency following flooding and evacuations

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published June 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM MDT
Flooding closed parts of River's Edge Park in Columbia Falls earlier this week. Since then, flooding in the area has increased, and Flathead County has declared a state of emergency.
Aaron Bolton
/
Flooding closed parts of River's Edge Park in Columbia Falls earlier this week. Since then, flooding in the area has increased, and Flathead County has declared a state of emergency.

Flathead County commissioners declared a state of emergency Wednesday due to flooding from recent heavy rains. The move will give county agencies access to emergency funding.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office asked residents in some low-lying areas to evacuate as a precautionary measure earlier this week. The sheriff’s office has also issued evacuation orders for specific areas near the Flathead River over the past couple of days.

County residents can find updates on evacuations on the Flathead County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Tags

Montana News EnvironmentFlathead CountyFlathead County Sheriff's Officeflooding
Aaron Bolton
Aaron Bolton is Montana Public Radio's Flathead Valley reporter.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Related Content